CHICAGO — A former payroll manager for the Art Institute of Chicago has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly misappropriating more than $2 million in museum funds.

Michael Maurello, 56, of Beach Park, is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and bank fraud after allegedly depositing museum funds into his bank account from 2007-2020.

The indictment reads that Maurello designated the payments in the payroll system as having been made to other employees or former employees.

When asked about such payments in January 20202, Maurello lied and later edited and altered a report from the museum’s payroll system to hide information about the stolen funds.

Each count of bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison, while each count of wire fraud carries a maximum of 20 years.

Maurello’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

The Art Institute of Chicago issued a statement on Friday: