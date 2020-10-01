Former Asst. Winnebago County States Attorney responds to firing that he says was for $25 donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney addresses being fired from the position on Tuesday.

Paul Carpenter says over the weekend, he gave $25 to an independent journalist. Carpenter claims it was to help replace photography equipment that was damaged while the journalist was being arrested.

The former Assistant State’s Attorney believes that’s why he was let go. Carpenter shared his future plans and says he plans to stay in the race.

Carpenter faces J. Hanley in the November election.

“[I[ enjoyed the privilege of serving the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. I plan on running, continuing our campaign for the State’s Attorney and hopefully winning and meeting as many people as we can, getting out our message and winning,” he said.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross released a short statement on the matter on Wednesday.

All employees employed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office are at-will employees which means that the employment relationship can be terminated by either party at any time without cause or advanced notice. Attorney Paul Carpenter is no longer employed by this office and it would be inappropriate to further discuss this personnel matter.” Marilyn Hite Ross

Below is the statement he released on Tuesday:

I appreciate the opportunity to respond in writing to this issue. I received press inquiries immediately, while I was cleaning out my desk. On Saturday, September 26, I contributed $25 from my personal funds to help pay for photography equipment damaged when a journalist was arrested. I want to stress that this was not for this individual’s bond, and he was later given a recognizance bond. I believe in the importance of journalists covering these important events in our community. Just like other donations I have made to organizations like the Family Peace Center, the Rockford Rescue Mission, and the United Way Covid Relief Fund, this was done with my own money, on my own time. I did not violate any law or any policy of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Nevertheless, the State’s Attorney determined that this $25 personal contribution was cause to end my employment at the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, where I have worked since 2011, zealously defending Winnebago County, its taxpayers, and its employees, including Sheriff’s Deputies, in various lawsuits. Since this State’s Attorney has been appointed, I have routinely defended her, privately and publicly, from detractors who accuse her of various biases or poor judgment. I have enjoyed the privilege of serving the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and believe that my vision for the future of community safety, and standing up for all people whether or not they are wealthy and powerful, is what Winnebago County voters are looking for. Paul Carpenter

