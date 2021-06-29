Former City of Rochelle employee sentenced to 2 years for defrauding non-profit

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Scott Koteski, 58, a former City of Rochelle employee, has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for defrauding a non-profit agency of $150,000.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Koteski was asked to sit on the board of directors and serve as treasurer of a non-profit business in 2011.

Officials say that from September 2012 through April 2018, Koteski used the funds from the association for his own benefit, without their knowledge or consent.

Authorities say Koteski used numerous checks, written to himself from the association’s bank account, and wrote false information on the memo line to make it seem as if the checks were for reimbursements.

He pled guilty to the charge of wire fraud on March 9th, 2021 and was sentenced today. His sentence is to be followed by 1 year of supervised release and restitution in the amount of $150,332.17.