SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey is considering running for Congress.

“We are considering that,” Bailey told The Center Square. “If we decide to run, we’ll probably make an official announcement pretty soon. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for some time, and I’m gauging what kind of impact our movement could have on the overall direction of things.”

Bailey became the GOP nominee to challenge Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022. He lost with 42% of the vote.

During the campaign, Bailey had the backing of former President Donald Trump, and recently joined Trump at a rally in New Jersey.

“Definitely, if I make the decision to run I would look to have President Trump on my side again,” Bailey said.

“Where this party is headed is something that I’m always concerned about,” Bailey added. “I talk with constituents all the time and I think it goes without saying that we need to continue to empower people that give them their loudest voice.”

Bailey revealed plans for a Fourth of July celebration near his home, creating speculation that he may make an official announcement at that time.

If he runs in 2024, he would challenge incumbent Republican Mike Bost, who is seeking another term.