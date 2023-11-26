The Disney logo celebrating 100 years is displayed on stage during CinemaCon 2023 Disney studios presentation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 26, 2023 (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Stateline resident Dan Lund made his way from Harlem High School to Hollywood, now working for Disney Animation.

Lund started his career with Disney in Los Angelos shortly after graduating film school, getting his first job as a production assistant for “The Prince and the Pauper” (1990). After that he went on to do the effects for movies like “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Princess and The Frog” (2009), Frozen one and two, and most recently “Wish” (2023).

Lunds role in “Wish” was to help bring the star character to life, create the star dust around the star along with other magic effects in the movie.

“Wish” came out in theatres November 22nd, it represents Disney Animations 100-year anniversary, the movie has many nods to past films.