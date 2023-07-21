MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — A former McHenry volleyball coach has been arrested for attempting to meet a girl under the age of 14 for sex, police said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Bromley, 44, was the subject of a 14-week-long investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS).

Police said Bromley communicated with an undercover detective posing as a child online.

Authorities arrested Bromley when he arrived to meet the girl in Lake County on July 19th.

He was charged with indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming.