Former Marine recognized with Hometown Hero award by Byron Chamber of Commerce

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A former marine is recognized for helping the community. The Byron Area Chamber of Commerce surprised Jerry Oleson with the ‘Hometown Hero’ award.

Part of the award was giving Oleson a $5,000 check. Oleson has been nicknamed the ‘Jerry’ of all trades for his willingness to help people at any time.

The former marine tells us he hopes he inspires others to give back.

“Probably because I’ve presented a lot of flags to fallen military members, and a lot of things resonate at that moment is there’s a legacy that’s being left behind. So, what legacy can you leave for somebody else to follow or emulate? And if you can do something for the youth in the area to say not only can I do that, but I can do better, then I think we’re leaving a good footprint for them to follow,” he explained.

Oleson says some of the money will go towards helping veterans.