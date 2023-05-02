LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is expected to plead guilty in a deadly DUI crash case, according to his attorneys.

Ruggs, 23, is accused of driving 156 mph under the influence and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in Nov. 2021. Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Ruggs’ attorneys, who appeared in court Tuesday morning, waived his right to a preliminary hearing which was set to take place on Thursday. They told the court the former Raiders player will enter a plea to lesser charges during a court hearing on Wednesday, May 10, and will plead guilty to one count of felony DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Under the plea deal, Ruggs will face three to 10 years in prison.

Henry Ruggs appears in court on March 22, 2023. (KLAS)

Ruggs’ current charges are DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence. If Ruggs were convicted on those charges, he would have faced more time in prison.

There have been several delays in Ruggs’ court case caused by reassigning judges and legal challenges over admissible evidence.