CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former NFL player Sergio Brown, accused of killing his mother, has now been charged with First Degree Murder in the case.

Myrtle Brown’s body was found Saturday near a creek behind her home in Maywood, about 12 miles west of Chicago.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the 73-year-old’s death a homicide Sunday, saying she was injured during an assault.

According to CNN, Brown traveled to Mexico after his mother’s death and was deported on Tuesday. He was arrested near San Diego for an arrest warrant issued in Illinois.

Sergio Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his time with the NFL. He played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Following the killing, he posted videos on social media in which he was seen at a tropical location, calling the reports of his involvement in his mother’s death “fake news.”