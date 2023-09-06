(WTVO) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Williams has died following an accident at a construction site.

Williams, 36, suffered a “massive head injury” on Monday when a steel beam fell on him, causing “complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down,” according to a GoFundMe set up by his family.

“As a result of the accident, there was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured,” his father, Wendell Muhammad, wrote.

Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Williams had died.

Williams was the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2010. He played five seasons with the Bucs and one with the Buffalo Bills. During that time, he caught 223 passes for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.