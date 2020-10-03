Former NJ Governor Chris Christie hospitalized with coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tweeted that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Christie says that after consulting with his doctors Saturday, he went to Morristown Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.
Christie says he is experiencing mild symptoms but because of his history of asthma, “we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”
Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate with Joe Biden.
In photos from a White House Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday, Christie, Kellyanne Conway and two GOP senators who have since tested positive can be seen talking in close proximity and even hugging individuals before the introduction of proposed justice Amy Coney Barrett.