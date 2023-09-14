PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former neurosurgery resident at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center has been indicted on dozens of counts of unauthorized videotaping.

Henry Chang, 28, faces 56 counts, which allege he set up a camera in a bathroom to record both male and female employees. The counts allege there were 52 “Jane Does” and three “John Does” who were filmed, according to Peoria County Circuit Court records.

Each count is a class 4 felony which carries a maximum of three years in prison. It appears, from the counts, that he began to video people not long after he arrived at the hospital in early July. The last victim, it appears, was recorded on Aug. 9.

According to Christopher Slaby of the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Chang told the state he was no longer working at the hospital as of Aug. 16.

Previously, Change was a neurological surgery resident with the University of Illinois College of Medicine from June 21 through August 16 of 2023.

“His temporary medical permit was canceled immediately. The permit had been made active on July 1, 2023,” Slaby said earlier this year.

He will next appear in court on Sept. 21 in the courtroom of Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa to be arraigned on the charges. He remains free on bond pending that court appearance.