Former police officer, Marine to challenge Rep. Cheri Bustos for 17th Congressional District

(WTVO) — A former police officer and member of the United States Marine Corps announced he is challenging Democrat Cheri Bustos for the 17th Congressional District seat.

Republican businessman Charlie Helmick says his platform is based on 1st and 2nd Amendment Rights. He also calls for reducing government regulations and lowering taxes.

Helmick calls Bustos a ‘career politician.’

Helmick ran in 2020 for the congressional seat but dropped out before the Republican primary last March.

Bustos is due for re-election in 2022 after winning her re-election in 2020.

