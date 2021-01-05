Former professional baseball player raising money to bring women’s sports museum to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser begins to help make the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford a reality. It was started by Maybelle Blair, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League for the Peoria Redwings.

The center will include an outdoor exhibit and will be across the street from Beyer Stadium. The president of the International Women’s Basketball Center says the site will do more than just preserve women’s accomplishment’s in baseball.

“It’s also about doing workshops and doing STEM kinds of classes where you bring sports to play on teaching things like science and history,” said Kat Williams.

Blair wants to raise $9,400 by her 94th birthday–next Saturday. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

MORE HEADLINES: