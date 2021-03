ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rochelle city employee accused of stealing $150,000 from a Stateline non-profit pleads guilty to wire fraud.

In 2011, the city picked Scott Koteski to sit on the board of a business association.

As a treasurer, Koteski stole the money between 2012 and 2018. He wrote checks to himself from the non-profits bank account. He used some of the money to pay off personal debts.

He will be sentenced June 29 in federal court, facing up to 20 years.