Former Rockford basketball star sentenced to 9 months and must pay $41k for theft

QUINCY, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Joel Box, of Rockford, has been sentenced to 9 months in prison and 3 years probation for stealing thousands from families enrolling their children in his basketball camp.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released an announcement in 2019 advising customers to use caution when doing business with Joel Box Evolution Basketball, a youth basketball training and traveling team which was based in Quincy.

The BBB gave the business an ‘F’ rating. Box filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2019.

Several families allegedly gave Box hundreds of dollars to participate in the camp, but never received training.

Box, a former Christian Life High School basketball standout, with regional titles in 2000 and 2002, pled guilty in March to theft of over $10,000.

Box was sentenced in Adams County court on Monday. In addition to prison and probation, Box was ordered to pay $41,612.51 in restitution.