Former Rockford housing complex manager pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — James Bodine, the former manager of the Concord Commons housing project, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy.

Bodine was the manager of the complex, at 3552 Elm St. at the time of his arrest in October 2016.

Residents say Bodine was a maintenance man for several years before becoming the manager.

He pled guilty to the charge of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under the Age of 13 on Wednesday, July 2nd.

He is due to be sentenced on August 26th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories