Former Rockford housing complex manager pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — James Bodine, the former manager of the Concord Commons housing project, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy.

Bodine was the manager of the complex, at 3552 Elm St. at the time of his arrest in October 2016.

Residents say Bodine was a maintenance man for several years before becoming the manager.

He pled guilty to the charge of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under the Age of 13 on Wednesday, July 2nd.

He is due to be sentenced on August 26th, 2021.