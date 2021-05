ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Daniel Basile has filed a motion to dismiss his sexual assault case.

Basile was charged in October 2019. Police say Basile went drinking with a woman, took her home, and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators have said Basile was off duty at the time.

His next court appearance is set for July 29th.

A judge will determine whether or not his case will be dismissed.