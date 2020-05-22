Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served eleven presidents.
91-year old Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16th.
His granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life.
Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House.
He began working in the White House in 1957 under then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, but it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who later promoted him to a butler.
A photo of Jerman with former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”
When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.
