AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Former “Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” actor Billy Miller is dead at 43, according to Variety.

Miller died Friday in Austin, his manager confirmed on Sunday.

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” a statement read.

Miller played Richie Novak on “All My Children” before moving to “The Young and the Restless” to play Billy Abbott.

His role earned him three Daytime Emmys, including outstanding supporting actor and outstanding lead actor.

He left “Young and the Restless” for “General Hospital” in 2014, playing Jason Morgan and Drew Cain.

He has also appeared in feature films, such as “American Sniper,” and TV shows such as “The Rookie” and “Castle.”