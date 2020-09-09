Four arrested in Rockford marijuana growing operation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police, along with agents from the ATF, Postal Inspector’s service and Homeland Security arrested four people in a drug raid on Welsh Court last week.

According to Rockford Police, detectives executed a search warrant on a home in the 5040 block on Tuesday, September 1st.

There, they found a marijuana growing operation which netted 210 cannabis plants, over 5,000 grams of marijuana, several hundred pills, a shotgun and a handgun.

Ben Kullberg, 40, of Rockford, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Delivery, Cultivation of Cannabis Plants, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methadone, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Terbamafine.

Jason Knox, 38, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis Plants, and no FOID card.

Chanan Kiatathikom, 35, was charged with Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis Plants.

Erik Gorzynski, 34, of Stillman Valley, was also charged with Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis Plants.

Erik Gorzynski. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

