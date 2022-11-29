ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their dogs. Their four other pets died in the fire.

RFD continues urging people to check for working smoke detectors near each bedroom on every level of their home. First responders say practicing exit drills can help everyone escape other potential fires.

All occupants are displaced by the extensive damage, which is currently estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.