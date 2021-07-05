Four hurt after U-Haul filled with fireworks explodes in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — Four people were hurt during a block party in Toledo on Sunday when a large number of fireworks exploded inside a U-Haul truck.

Police said around 150 people were gathered on Nevada Ave when the incident happened, WTVG reports.

Officials said they are not sure what caused the fireworks to explode.

“What we do know is there was a storage area outside the truck and inside the truck that had fireworks that ignited, causing a very large explosion on the ground that continued shooting for 5 to 10 minutes,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe. “This is something that we talked about before the holiday the dangers of using fireworks, because when they go bad they can go bad quickly.”