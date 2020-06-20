Four people shot overnight in Janesville near Blu Astor Cabaret

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit EMS responded to 6530 S Hwy 51 near Blu Astor Cabaret for a report of shots fired.

While deputies were on their way to the scene, they were told one person sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies provided aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

Three other gunshot victims were reported to have checked into local hospitals. Officials say they were also related to this incident.

Two of the victims have been treated and discharged while two other victims are still at UW Hospital in Madison for further treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

