Four Rockford teens arrested after armed robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– Rockford Police responded to 4200 block of Auburn Street for a report of an armed robbery at Auburn Manor Aparments shortly before 1:00 p.m on Friday afternoon.

Police say that the officers learned a 21 year-old victim was trying to purchase a video game system through a popular social media app.

The victim met with two suspects for the purchase and was robbed at gunpoint. The two suspects took also cash and a gun from the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not hurt and ran away from the scene.

Police say that after investigating, officers were later able to identify the apartment where the suspects fled. The two suspects, along with two other individuals who were with them, were soon arrested.

A total of four teenagers were placed in custody under the following charges:

Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Armed Robbery Possession of a Stolen Firearm No Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Theft

Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Armed Robbery Possession of a Stolen Firearm No Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Theft

Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford Possession of a Stolen Firearm No Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID)

Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Possession of a Stolen Firearm No Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID)

The names and photos of the suspects are not being released due to their ages. They are currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

