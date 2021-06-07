Four shot, one stabbed in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were shot in Rockford over the weekend, and one stabbed, but police say several of the victims would not provide information on their assailants.
On Saturday at 2:10 a.m., police were called to a local hospital where a 29-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to his neck and wrist. Officers said the victim was uncooperative.
At 3:13 a.m., a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was at a party near Jackson Street when a drive by shooting occurred, and he was injured.
On Sunday, at 1:25 a.m., police found blood and shell casings at the scene of a shooting at a Citgo Gas Station, at 4315 Auburn Street. Witnesses said that a man was standing outside his vehicle when a white sedan drove into the lot and its occupants opened fire. A short time later, police say a 30-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Whitman Street where a drive by shooting occurred following a fight that occurred on the front lawn of a home there. Police say a 47-year-old was struck by a bullet, but was uninjured. Authorities did not give any further details on the shooting.
At 11:35 p.m., a 23-year-old man was admitted to a hospital suffering from a stab wound to his shoulder, but police say he offered several versions of the incident, and was uncooperative when questioned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.