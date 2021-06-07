Four shot, one stabbed in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were shot in Rockford over the weekend, and one stabbed, but police say several of the victims would not provide information on their assailants.

On Saturday at 2:10 a.m., police were called to a local hospital where a 29-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to his neck and wrist. Officers said the victim was uncooperative.

At 3:13 a.m., a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was at a party near Jackson Street when a drive by shooting occurred, and he was injured.

On Sunday, at 1:25 a.m., police found blood and shell casings at the scene of a shooting at a Citgo Gas Station, at 4315 Auburn Street. Witnesses said that a man was standing outside his vehicle when a white sedan drove into the lot and its occupants opened fire. A short time later, police say a 30-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Whitman Street where a drive by shooting occurred following a fight that occurred on the front lawn of a home there. Police say a 47-year-old was struck by a bullet, but was uninjured. Authorities did not give any further details on the shooting.

At 11:35 p.m., a 23-year-old man was admitted to a hospital suffering from a stab wound to his shoulder, but police say he offered several versions of the incident, and was uncooperative when questioned.