Fourth man arrested in murder of Rockford rapper

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a fourth man connected with the murder of Rockford rapper William Pickering, also known as EBE Bandz and Billy Da Kid. New charges have been lodged against others involved in the crime.

Police announced Wednesday that Colton Kennicker, 22, was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on February 24th after the Winnebago County State’s Attorney issued a First Degree Murder warrant.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, Rockford Police officers went to the Pickering’s home, in the 500 block of Fisher Avenue, behind the Valencia Apartments, to conduct a welfare check.

Police say that even though his vehicle was at the location, they could not locate Pickering.

The investigation led them to 5200 Indianhead Avenue on June 20th, where a crime scene was located.

Further information led police to an undisclosed location in unincorporated Winnebago County where Pickering’s remains were found.

William Arzate, 22, Manuel Ramirez, 22, and Dakota Graff, 21, have been charged in connection with his murder.

Photos: Winnebago County Jail

Arzate faces 2 counts of First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Ramirez was recently sentenced to 6 months in jail for Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Graff has been charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Residential Burglary, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.