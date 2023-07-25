(WTVO) — A Fox News host is facing backlash after his comments on the holocaust were perceived as antisemitic.

Greg Gutfeld, host of the Fox News show ‘Gutfeld!’, made the comment during the Fox News opinion show ‘The Five.’

During a discussion on slavery education in the U.S., Gutfeld paraphrased a book, saying “you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful, utility, utility kept you alive.”

Critics called the comments “antisemitic” and “holocaust revisionism.”

“If Greg Gutfeld isn’t fired, we can all just accept that Fox News not only accepts overt antisemitism, it now airs Holocaust revisionism,” said one Twitter user.

Some pointed out that Gutfeld was referring to the book “Man’s Search for Meaning,” which chronicles author Viktor Frankl’s experiences in concentration camps.

“That’s not at all what he said. He references a book explaining how some people survived the camps. Why lie?” said another user.

Fox News has not released a statement on Gutfeld’s comments.