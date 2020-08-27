Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

The risk for strong and severe storms will be present Friday late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves south from Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin under an 'enhanced risk' for strong/severe storms for Friday evening.

A cold front currently centered over central Wisconsin Thursday evening has been the focus for rapid storm development during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the evening further south, but the greatest risk will remain north of the state line. A storm complex is expected to develop late Thursday night/early Friday morning over the Plains, quickly shifting east and southeast through Minnesota and Wisconsin by daybreak Friday. If those storms develop and shift further south into northern Illinois it would increase the chance for a few thunderstorms Friday morning locally. Those storms would likely help stabilize the atmosphere, to some degree, which could take away from the storm potential later in the day.