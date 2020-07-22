Freeport and Harlem school districts release back-to-school plans

(WTVO) — Both Freeport School District and Harlem School District released their back-to-school guidelines for students and parents as the new school year approaches.

While social distance measures such as face coverings and frequent sanitization of surfaces are expected, school district officials are encouraging parents to remain flexible.

In Freeport, students will be screened for symptoms and have their temperature checked every day. If a child’s temperature is above 100.4, they will not be able to enter the school to their

classroom or board their bus. The student will either return home or be sent to an isolation room.

If a student shows symptoms, parents will be notified to take their child home. No more than 50 people will be able to gather in an area. Every student and staff member will need to wear a mask. If a child is unable to due so, parents/guardians are asked to contact Jack Code at jack.code@fsd145.org.

Officials say that a “medical excuse for not wearing a mask will be a requirement for students who have an underlying health condition or sensory need that makes wearing a mask more challenging. In the event your child is unable to wear a mask, the district will make arrangements for the child to receive remote learning or homebound tutoring based on their needs”

Student Attendance will be altered at the beginning of the school year until further notice. The following plans are in place for students in grades PK-12:

● Attendance will be taken every day for in-person and remote learning.

● PK-6: Attendance in person every day;

● 7-12: Attendance has three levels

o Students will attend two days per week in person and three days per week remotely,

o Students who meet certain criteria will attend four days per week in person and one day remotely, and

o Students who meet further criteria will attend five days per week.

In Harlem, parents have an option to keep their child home and participate in distance learning.

Learning Options for 2020-2021

Option 1: In-Person Instruction

Based on feedback from staff and families, we are recommending a specific in-person learning plan for early childhood, elementary, middle and high school. If you find that in-person instruction does not work for your family, you may switch to remote learning at any time; however, your student may have a different teacher.

Early Childhood Education: 5 Half Days Per Week of In-Person Learning (AM session 7:50-10:30 or PM session 12:00- 2:35)

Elementary (K-6): 5 Full Days Per Week of In-Person Learning (7:50-2:35)

Middle School: Blended Learning Model*

Two days per week of in-person instruction and three days per week of remote learning. Approximately half of the students will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other half will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.

High School: Blended Learning Model*

Two days per week of in-person instruction and three days per week of remote learning. Approximately half of the students will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other half will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Hallways

Limits will be placed on the number of students allowed in a hallway at one time.

Restroom procedures will be established at each school to limit the number of students transitioning in the hallway and in restrooms at one time.

The use of lockers will be suspended. Students will be allowed to carry a backpack with them.

Lunch

Students will be allowed to remove masks when eating or drinking.

Locations and spacing of students will be arranged to stay under the 50-person threshold. Elementary students will most likely eat in their classroom. Middle School and High School students may be assigned to the cafeteria or a classroom in order to maintain capacity limits.

Option 2: Remote Learning

We know that in-person instruction is not an option for some of our students with elevated health risks, or who have family members with elevated health risks. Any families who do not feel comfortable having their children attend school in person are not required to do so. Your students will be provided online instruction. Families that choose remote learning will remain in remote learning for the first semester and may switch to in-person instruction starting the second semester (following winter break).

Remote learning is available for any District 122 student with health and safety concerns, elevated health risks, or a family member with elevated health risks.

Students will be assigned to virtual classrooms with students in their grade level from schools across the district.

Average class sizes will be used when creating virtual learning classes.

Teachers will lead these classes, but your child’s teacher may not be from their school.

Teachers will have a daily presence through Google Meet, Google Classroom, and/or Seesaw.

Remote Learning days will include five instructional hours and will follow the District’s curriculum, using a balance of textbooks/workbooks and digital instruction. Early Childhood will be approximately 2.5 hours of instruction.

Daily and weekly social-emotional learning lessons will be embedded in the curriculum to support the unique needs students are facing during this pandemic.

Teachers will focus on creating relationships and connections.

Dates will be set for supply pickup, so that students can receive any technology, textbooks/workbooks and other supplies necessary to engage in virtual learning.

Families who choose remote learning will commit to this learning option for a full semester.

Grading practices will be the same as in-person instruction. The District will follow the guidance of the Illinois State Board of Education in regards to grading during remote learning. Students in remote learning will receive traditional grades.

Student Support Services

Students receiving special education and English Language services will be allowed to attend in-person instruction daily.

Individual accommodations will be implemented where necessary to support students’ individual needs for students with IEPs, 504s, and/or English Language service.

Individual Learning Plans will be developed for any student with an IEP and selecting Remote Learning.

English Learner (EL) teachers will continue to meet with small groups of students virtually if a family selects remote learning. An English language assessment was completed in February 2020 allowing the District to correctly identify students who need support.

Procedure if Someone is Suspected or Tests Positive for COVID-19

What happens if a student or staff member is suspected of having COVID-19 at school?

The District will contact the Winnebago County Health Department and we will follow their direction.

Each building will have a private supervised quarantine space for any individual experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms. Any student or staff member will stay in the quarantine space until they are able to leave the building.

The quarantine space will be sanitized after its use and is also deep cleaned daily.

Administration will close any area including classrooms that an individual experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms was in close contact with in order to be sanitized. These areas can not be used until proper cleaning and sanitation take place. Once properly disinfected, the area may be re-opened for use.

What happens if my child was in close contact with a student who is suspected of having COVID-19 at school?

Close contact is defined by the CDC as the student was within 6 feet of the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.

Administration will notify students and staff deemed to be in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. This will be done through contact tracing in conjunction with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Students and staff who had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Students and staff who were required to quarantine will be allowed to return to school after 14 days as long as they are symptom free.

Students and staff will be required to check in with the nurse upon return. These individuals will be required to have their temperature checked and will go through health screening protocol.

Making a Selection for In-Person or Remote Learning

Families must log into Skyward Family Access and select Option 1: In-Person Instruction or Option 2: Remote learning only for each of their students for the 2020-2021 school year. The selection is due by July 27th, so that the District may provide the proper staffing for both programs. Please note that your selection is for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Families choosing remote-learning will have the option to change their decision for the second semester (following winter break). Families choosing in-person instruction who find that in-person instruction does not work for you and your student may switch to remote learning at any time; however, your student may have a different teacher.

Log into Skyward Family Access using your log-in information. Please use the forgot password option if you do not remember your credentials.

Next click on “Fill out the Online Form for…”

Select “Custom Form”

Fill out the required information and select “Complete Step 1 and Move to Step 2”

Select “Submit Instructional Model Selection” (saving the form is not the same as submitting)

Repeat if you have additional students

