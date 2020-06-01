Freeport businesses begin cleanup after Sunday looting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Some business owners in Freeport spent their Monday picking up the pieces after Sunday’s looting. Some shops sustained significant damage including broken windows while others went unscathed.

Michael Meade helps restore condemned buildings. He is using his skills to help board up store fronts who were victims of the looting–all for no charge. Meade said he is disappointed to see his community like this.

“To board this back is going back ten years, this is horrible, this is the worst thing, I unwind these on properties I take boards off and restore them this is not restoring,” Meade said.

Earlier this afternoon, the City of Freeport announced it is forming a committee on social justice. The group will consist of elected officials, community leaders, ministers, and the general public. The group will decide and speak about issues happening in the Freeport community.

