FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River.

On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation.

Donations will be collected from sales made between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“We’re proud to call Freeport home and doing our part to help just feels right,” Culver’s said in a release. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”

According to its website, the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation is a volunteer organization with the mission to “preserve, protect, and foster the vitality of the Pecatonica River for the plant, animal and human communities within the Stephenson County.”