Freeport employees work from home after building roof collapse

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the weekend, a Freeport business and apartment building was damaged by heavy snow. The building’s roof collapsed.

“We got a call yesterday morning that the back of [the] building collapsed,” explained Pam Werntz, the executive director for Contact of Northern Illinois.

The Freeport building served as apartment and business spaces like Freeport Press and Contact of Northern Illinois. Werntz says it’s lucky that no one was inside at the time of the collapse.

“It was like a Godsend. Nobody really likes snowstorms when they are coming, but we’re really happy that snowstorm came,” said Wertz.

The damage was so significant Pam and her 50 volunteers now must work from home.

“Our side, the electricity was on one of the walls damaged so we don’t have any power yet so we still can’t get back in,” she added.

Bob Hiester from Hiester Construction says that homeowners should always be checking on their roofs, especially if it’s older. According to Hiester, over time snow accumulations can also allow water to get inside of your home.

“Well, the weight is always a factor. You can look at a roof collapse that’s a possibility more so ice damming. You want to get the snow off the bottom of the roof before you experience an ice dam,” Hiester said.

Hiester recommends one key piece of equipment he says all homeowners should have– a snow rake.

“Just like anything proper maintenance so keep up with the snow raking. It’s basically a snow shovel that’s backwards on pole and just reach up and pull it off of there. It’s something you’re going to have to do continually throughout the year from a maintenance standpoint,” he added.

For now the staff of Contact of Northern Illinois will continue working from home.

“So, during this time, they’re going to continue doing their shifts for those calls from home and I will be manning the incoming calls until we get this figured out,” Wertz added.