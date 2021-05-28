Freeport High School wins trophy in blood drive challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students and staff at Freeport High School were recognized Friday for their effort to give the “gift of life” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school was declared the winner of the “Schools Unite to Save Lives” challenge by the Rock Valley Blood Center.

A trophy was awarded to Freeport this afternoon, during a ceremony at Guilford High School, 5620 Spring Creek Rd.

The Rock Valley Blood Center partnered with local high schools to increase donations during March, April and May.

Many blood drives were canceled over the last year, due to the pandemic.

In total, more than 1,900 students from 35 area schools took part.