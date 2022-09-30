FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday.

Alan Bawinkel, 60, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th.

The Winnebago County Coroner said he died from his injuries on Tuesday, September 27th.

His death comes three days after his wife, Bonnie Bawinkel, died from her injuries.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshall are investigating the incident.