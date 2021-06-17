Freeport man fighting for his life after being shot early Thursday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say a 35-year-old man is in critical condition Thursday after being shot in his driveway early this morning.

According to police, the victim and a 30-year-old male acquaintance were standing outside a home in the 400 block of N. Nursery Avenue around 12:51 a.m. when the shooting happened.

Police said no suspect description was available, but physical evidence located at the crime scene suggests the shooter was on foot in the area of Nursery and Cottonwood Street.

Authorities say a motive for the shooting has not been established.

Police are asking that residents with exterior video surveillance devices in that area check their footage and contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.