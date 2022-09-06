FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport pastor is still preaching from the pulpit after pleading guilty to battery in a case involving a female congregant.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Antwon Funches pleaded guilty to battery on Aug. 23, as part of a plea agreement.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Funches, 47, was placed on court supervision and ordered to pay a $200 fine. The more serious charge filed against him—criminal sexual abuse—was dismissed.

If he does not violate his court supervision, the battery charge will be dismissed in two years, according to the agreement.

And now that Funches admitted to at least some of the allegations, the victim, known only as K.R. to conceal her name, says she expected the church to remove him from leadership. But that hasn’t happened.

K.R. said she had no reservations on June 18, 2021, when she allowed Funches into her home to repair her refrigerator. That all changed when he put his hands on her.

According to the criminal complaint, the pastor “knowingly and without legal justification made physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to (the victim) in that said defendant used his hands to rub various parts of (her) body without her consent.”

Church officials said after his arrest they would stand by Funches while the case played out in court. And though the church has not returned multiple phones calls seeking comment, that seems to still be the case.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, St. Paul celebrated Funches’ sixth year as pastor. The victim was not in attendance. She’ll never return.

“I have no respect for any of (the) members (who are) supporting the monster,” K.R. said. “He’s a liar and a gross person.”

The current charges weren’t the first ones filed against Funches. He was forced to leave the Freeport School Board in 2019 after school officials learned that he spent time in federal prison.

Court records show that in 2008, while working as a Cook County deputy, Funches provided security for drug dealers during cocaine and heroin buys. He later pleaded guilty and was released in 2013.

Funches hired as pastor of St. Paul Missionary in 2016. Whether the church knew about his drug conviction when he was hired isn’t known.