FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Freeport juvenile was arrested Tuesday on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm, bringing an end to a five-month search.

The charges stem from a December 8th, 2022 shooting in the 600 block of W. Avon Street that injured two male victims, ages 18 and 20.

Freeport Police learned the alleged shooter was known to both victims and were actively searching for his whereabouts.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect met the victims at a separate location and rode with the pair before attempting to rob them. The juvenile shot both men during the robbery at around 4:50 p.m., police said.

The juvenile managed to elude police custody for months before being arrested Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.