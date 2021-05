FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for 62-year-old Douglas Artman, who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

According to police, Artman is 5’9″, 220 lbs, with grayish-brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt coat, tan hat, blue pants, and a denim shirt, carrying a backpack, in the 1500 block of W Harrison Street, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.