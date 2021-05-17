Freeport Police chaplain was man killed in Friday motorcycle crash, officials say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police on Monday confirmed that the man who was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday was the department’s chaplain, Dennis Jarrard.

Jarrard was killed near Durand, at the intersection of Freeport and Wheeler Road around 1:30 p.m. when he was involved in a crash involving a tow truck.

Freeport Police said Jarrard began volunteering at the department in February 2009 and served for 12 years. As part of his work with the police department, officials said he rode along with officers on a weekly basis and performed marriages.

“Pastor Jerrard will be missed deeply not only by members of the Freeport Police Department, but the community as a whole,” the department said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories