Freeport Police chaplain was man killed in Friday motorcycle crash, officials say

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police on Monday confirmed that the man who was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday was the department’s chaplain, Dennis Jarrard.

Jarrard was killed near Durand, at the intersection of Freeport and Wheeler Road around 1:30 p.m. when he was involved in a crash involving a tow truck.

Freeport Police said Jarrard began volunteering at the department in February 2009 and served for 12 years. As part of his work with the police department, officials said he rode along with officers on a weekly basis and performed marriages.

“Pastor Jerrard will be missed deeply not only by members of the Freeport Police Department, but the community as a whole,” the department said in a news release.