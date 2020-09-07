Freeport police locate missing child

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Freeport Police say the missing child has been found.

The Freeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Brayden Schap of rural Freeport has been missing since 3 p.m. Sunday.

Brayden is 5’9″, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is autistic.

Brayden was last seen near the Pretzel City Pub and Westview Housing complex.

He was reportedly wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat, white doo-rag, red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Brayden’s location is urged to contact the nearest police department.

Courtesy: Freeport Police Dept.