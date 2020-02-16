Freeport recognizes ‘Voter Awareness Sunday’

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday morning at St. John’s Church, there was an extra message to the congregation.

The Freeport League of Women Voters were in attendance to recognize an area-wide Voter Recognition Awareness Sunday, as declared by Mayor Jodi Miller.

Sheryl Pitts-Wolff of the group, was especially worried about the participation among young voters.

“It’s really important because we all have to be represented. The only way our voices will be heard. Whatever the part of the culture or country that we represent, no one will listen to you if you don’t speak up. And the way to speak up for most of us is by voting,” she explained.

The group went to every high school in Stephenson County to register teenagers and the visit to Freeport’s St. John’s marked their 16th stop at local churches.

The Illinois Primary is on March 17th. The deadline to register online is March 1st. To see if you are already registered, click here.

