FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – All classes are canceled in the Freeport School District Thursday over heat-related power issues.

FSD #145 shared via a Facebook announcement around 5 a.m. that no e-learning will take over. Class instruction is canceled in all of the district’s schools.

The district says the decision came after heat-related power issues in some of their buildings. There has been no announcement yet on classes for Friday, Aug. 25.