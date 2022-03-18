FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport School District announced Friday that a teacher has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Freeport Police Department coordinated in the investigation.

The school district did not name the teacher or say at which school the teacher worked.

“We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities and we are aware that this matter is the subject of widespread discussion among the community,” the school district said in a statement.