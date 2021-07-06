Freeport teen arrested for murder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested 18-year-old Hayden Dixson for the murder of a 16-year-old in May.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of S. Beaver Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on May 20th and found the victim, who was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public.

Police said two people, an adult male and a juvenile male, were “persons of interest.”

Dixson was arrested on July 2nd in the 200 block of N Powell. He is charged with First Degree Murder and was booked into the Stephenson County Jail.