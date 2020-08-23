FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was a wonderful day for a birthday party. Friends and family celebrated the 104th birthday for Vera Peterson in Freeport.
Loved ones celebrated the milestone with a socially-distant drive-by parade outside her home at Winnnprarie. The birthday girl says she has learned a lot over the past century.
Peterson says the key to a long life is a positive mindset.
“Well if I haven’t forgot what I usually say, I say to keep on smiling, and keep on breathing and have a good attitude, and trust in God,” she said.
Vera thanks all her friends and family for taking time to celebrate with her.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police announce charges for protesters at Rockford City Market
- Freeport woman celebrates 104th birthday with drive-by parade
- Takuma Sato wins the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- Man killed by South Beloit Police vehicle in overnight accident
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!