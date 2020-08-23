Freeport woman celebrates 104th birthday with drive-by parade

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was a wonderful day for a birthday party. Friends and family celebrated the 104th birthday for Vera Peterson in Freeport.

Loved ones celebrated the milestone with a socially-distant drive-by parade outside her home at Winnnprarie. The birthday girl says she has learned a lot over the past century.

Peterson says the key to a long life is a positive mindset.

“Well if I haven’t forgot what I usually say, I say to keep on smiling, and keep on breathing and have a good attitude, and trust in God,” she said.

Vera thanks all her friends and family for taking time to celebrate with her.

