Freeport woman suffers 2nd-degree burns while evacuating neighbors from apartment fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Friday morning around 3:30 a.m., Freeport crews were called to a multi-unit apartment fire near the 500 block of W. Broadway.

When crews arrived on scene, they were unable to locate any residents.

Investigators learned that only one unit had a working smoke detector, which woke up an adult female resident who was able to get everyone out safely.

Officials say that she suffered 2nd-degree burns while waking up others. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, a total of 16 residents were displaced due to water and fire damage. Investigators say the flames started on a front porch and entered the apartment on the first and second floor through the attic.

Several firefighters sustained minor injuries from falling due to icy conditions. All firefighters are back to full duty.

Fire officials ask the public that in an event of an emergency, they inform responding crew members of the whereabouts of residents. Authorities say it was odd to find no one home during the incident.

Crews say it is helpful to know if everyone is out of the home and allows them to better strategize how to fight the fire.