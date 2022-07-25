FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 27-year-old Freeport man was shot in the 1600 block of S. Locust Avenue Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:52 a.m., police said. The victim was found later at Freeport Memorial Hospital.

He was said to have suffered injuries deemed to be non-life threatening.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang-related and asks anyone with information call 815-235-8222 to aid with solving the crime.

A 30-year-old man died over the weekend after being shot in another gang-related incident on Thursday, according to Freeport Police.

Police have not said whether the shootings are directly related.