FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 600 people were in Downtown Freeport Saturday to enjoy some brews.

The 10th Annual “Pretzel City Brewfest” highlighted breweries from the stateline and beyond. Participants got tasting tickets and a souvenir glass.

“You can have tastings of different breweries from around Illinois, Madison and even just around the country,” said Katie Gentz, events coordinator for Greater Freeport Partnership.

Organizers said that it was a great time to hang out and chat with friends and neighbors.