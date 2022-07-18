FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is considering adding some bike lanes to a busy street, and they are asking for residents’ input.

W. Stephenson Street is currently four lanes at Ridge Drive, but decreases to two lanes at the west city limits. The proposal right now is to turn W. Stephenson into a two lane road with a center turn lane, plus two bike lanes for both bikes and pedestrians.

The City said that going down to two lanes should not have any effect on traffic, and the cost would be minimal because Stephenson Street is already budgeted to restriped.

Residents can give their thoughts on the City of Freeport’s website.